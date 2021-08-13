The second series of The Lord of the Rings will be produced in the United Kingdom.

The second season of Amazon Studios’ Lord of the Rings will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, following its premiere in New Zealand.

The first installment of the as-yet-untitled big-budget series based on JRR Tolkien’s fantasy works has wrapped filming in New Zealand, and it will launch on Prime Video in September next year.

According to Amazon, the move to the United Kingdom “aligns with the studio’s objective of extending its production presence and investing in studio space across the country.”

The announcement comes as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared this week that owing to the Covid-19 situation, the country’s borders will stay closed until at least the end of the year.

“We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication, and for providing The Lord Of The Rings series with a fantastic setting to begin this epic journey,” said Vernon Sanders, VP and co-head of TV at Amazon Studios.

“We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their amazing collaboration during the production of Season One, which benefited the New Zealand film industry and the local economy.”

Season one of the series will be post-produced in New Zealand until June 2022, with pre-production on the second season starting the following year.

Sir Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies were shot in New Zealand. The series was claimed to be the most expensive ever filmed earlier this year, with a budget of $465 million (£336 million).