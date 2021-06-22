The second most ‘instagrammable’ bar in the UK is in Liverpool.

In a research of the loveliest drink locations in the UK, a Liverpool pub was declared the second most “Instagrammable” in the country.

In the survey by Uswitch, the Florist in Liverpool was only beaten to top place by London’s spectacular Sky Garden.

The table below covers 14 of the most beautiful pubs in the UK, all of them are so perfectly designed that you can’t help but take photos while you’re there.

The quantity of Instagram hashtags, Instagram followers, and the number of ‘excellent’ TripAdvisor ratings were all taken into account in the analysis by Uswitch’s mobiles team to reveal the most Insta-worthy locales. The whole study may be seen here.

The Florist, which is housed in a Grade II listed building, beat out hotspots such as Manchester’s 20 Stories, Brighton’s The Ivy, and Birmingham’s Tattu.

The greenery walls, ‘Let it Bloom’ neon sign, full-size trees covered with flowers and lanterns, and floral-inspired cocktails made the Hardman Street bar an instant hit when it debuted in April 2018 in the former Old Blind School tavern.

London’s Sky Garden has 53,934 hashtags.

Liverpool’s The Florist has 8,064 hashtags.

Manchester’s 20 Stories has 4,825 hashtags.

Glasgow’s The Ubiquitous Chip has 3,607 hashtags.

Brighton’s The Ivy has 3,043 hashtags.

Edinburgh, Tigerlily – 2,873 hashtags

Birmingham, Tattu – 2,585 hashtags

1,668 hashtags for Aruba and Bournemouth

1,549 hashtags for The Florist in Bristol.

Cardiff’s The Ivy has 1,488 hashtags.

Nottingham’s Hockley Arts Club has 997 hashtags.

Leeds’ The Alchemist has 893 hashtags.

Sheffield’s Cutlery Works has 714 hashtags.

Newcastle’s The Alchemist has 417 hashtags.