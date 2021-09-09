The second-largest school district in the United States is considering requiring vaccinations for some students.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Board of Education will determine on Thursday whether or not all vaccine-eligible pupils must be fully immunized against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person lessons.

In the United States’ second-largest school system, students aged 12 and up would be forced to provide proof of vaccination before attending classes on campus. This school year, the strategy to safeguard children from infections is the most aggressive yet advised for public school students.

The resolution states that qualified and certified exemptions will be available, but it does not go into detail. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, 58 percent of eligible pupils in the district have gotten at least one vaccine dosage.

The Los Angeles Unified School District enrolls about 640,000 children in kindergarten through grade 12 and administers weekly assessments to all students and workers. It also mandates the use of masks both indoors and outdoors, as well as vaccinations for school staff.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the board is expected to pass the student mandate, with a majority of board members supporting the requirement or leaning toward a yes vote.

Students in Los Angeles public schools aged 12 and up who participate in sports and extracurricular activities must receive the first dose by October 3 and the second dose by October 21. Other kids aged 12 and up would need to get their first injection by November 21 and their second by December 19.

The majority of students in Los Angeles come from low-income families, with more than 73 percent being Latino. The city’s Hispanic population is undervaccinated, according to statewide data.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The 17th of December is the last day of classes before winter vacation. On January 11th, classes will resume.

The vote comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles County has been declining, but the rate of transmission remains high, according to a statement released by the county Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

Between August 15 and August 21, unvaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 had an eight-fold higher risk of infection than those who had been vaccinated, according to the agency.

“Increasing immunization rates is the most effective technique for keeping schools open. This is a condensed version of the information.