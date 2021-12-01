The second batch of dumped FedEx packages was discovered 75 miles away from the first location in Alabama.

A second batch of over two dozen FedEx packages was discovered discarded in the woods along a rural road in Jemison, Alabama, according to authorities.

Last week, hundreds of other undeliverable FedEx items were discovered in a Blount County ravine roughly 75 miles from Jemison. The Associated Press said that it was unclear whether the two occurrences were connected.

Jemison police said they had collected roughly 20 or more of the parcels that seemed to have been discarded alongside County Road 166 in a statement posted on social media. Shipping addresses from County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road were included in the packages.

The statement added, “We are in the process of contacting FedEx officials so that they may examine this problem and inform their customers.”

According to AL.com, Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer stated the parcels were thought to have come from the Bessemer terminal.

“We’re going to do our best to assist clients in receiving their packages,” Fulmer added.

“I know a lot of people are waiting on packages to come in and having a hard enough time with the supply chain as it is, and here we have things that should be at people’s homes that get dumped off into the woods for whatever reason,” he continued.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It was unclear how long the things had been abandoned by the side of the road or whether they were connected to a previous discovery in Blount County near Hayden, where Sheriff Mark Moon said a FedEx Ground driver ditched parcels at least six times into a ravine in the woods.

After hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month, Moon revealed Tuesday that there are around 450 victims.

“This will not be a simple or quick case to resolve,” Moon predicted. “Once again, I appeal for residents’ patience as our detectives go through this matter.” Moon said the driver, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, has been identified and questioned.

FedEx, located in Memphis, Tennessee, said in a statement that the employee involved was no longer providing FedEx Ground service and that it was collaborating with law police on the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.