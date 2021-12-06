The SEC is investigating Donald Trump’s new media company for stock trading.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s new media company, after the agency stated it had opened an investigation into the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to take the Trump venture public.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating trade that occurred before the October 20 announcement that DWAC and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) would merge.

Several media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, reported that Trump met with DWAC Executive Patrick Orlando before the company began seeking funds after the agreement was announced. If the meeting reflected an agreement between the two companies, they may have broken an SEC rule prohibiting SPACs from having a target company when they first raise money.

“Particularly, DWAC received a request for information from FINRA in late October and early November 2021, concerning events [specifically, a review of trade] that preceded the public announcement of the October 20, 2021 Merger Agreement,” according to the complaint. “The inquiry should not be taken as an indication that FINRA has decided that any violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have occurred,” according to FINRA’s request. Similarly, the SEC stated that this request should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing, but rather as an investigation into any potential violations that may have occurred as a result of the early meetings.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, requesting that the commission start an investigation of the Trump SPAC. The former Democratic presidential contender requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission investigate any “security violations by holding private and undisclosed merger conversations as early as May 2021.” The stock of DWAC surged from roughly $10 to as high as $175 when the transaction was announced. According to Warren, the meetings’ reports are a “classic example” of a SPAC misrepresenting investors in order to “enrich big investors.” At least four hedge funds sold their DWAC stock after the news of the transaction.

“DWAC’s refusal to reveal these discussions during the process appears to be a major omission.” This is a condensed version of the information.