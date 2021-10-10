The seaside town’s ‘Southern Quarter’ is due to be revitalized.

The “Southern Quarter” of a bustling city center is experiencing a renaissance.

Wetherspoons wants to buy the Pavilion Buildings in Southport, where their Sir Henry Segrave pub is now located, and convert the upper floors into 28 en-suite guestrooms.

The renovation of the now-derelict structure would be a welcome boost to Lord Street’s southern end.

The hotel’s nighttime and tourism economies would also benefit.

“The Council was first approached by Wetherspoons in 2018 and received a formal offer to acquire the freehold stake in Pavilion Buildings in January 2019,” said Stephan Van Arendsen, Sefton Council executive director of corporate resources and customer services, in his report to Cabinet.

“The offer came with high-level blueprints showing the upper floors of the structure being converted into 28 en-suite bedrooms.

“On the bottom floor, the tenant would functionally operate the Sir Henry Seagrave public house, with hotel accommodation given above.”

The hotel would also create 40 new employment in addition to offsetting the building’s £480,000 restoration expenditures.

“Overall, the accommodation is antiquated and in need of repair,” the assessment stated. There have been concerns with the roof leaking in recent years, resulting in water penetration into the ground-floor public house.

“The building has to be rewired.” According to the latest Asset Management condition report, the current repair backlog is at £480,000.” Along with the addition of a new hotel, a new live music bar has opened on Lord Street’s south end.

Royales is a pub that hosts live music and invites local talent to participate, and it was opened by the same owners who run Retro on West Street.

They’ve sponsored a Macmillan coffee morning and open mic evenings since they opened.

“We imagined an interesting new facility in this section of town that would cater for local residents in the neighborhood, tourists, and performers,” the proprietors announced shortly after launching.

“Our unique selling point is our great, freshly crafted drinks, exquisite décor, and inviting ambiance, complete with the best live music in town.”

At the southern end of Lord, the venues are set to open.