The Search for Brian Laundrie: A Detective Highlights Major Errors in the Gabby Petito Investigation

A retired homicide detective pointed out several serious flaws in the investigation of Gabby Petito’s disappearance, saying that investigators should have obtained warrants in the case even if the woman’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, refused to cooperate.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, vanished after a months-long road journey with Laundrie across the country. Her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after her fiancé left for Florida without her. Human remains thought to belong to Petito were discovered at a national park in Wyoming over the weekend, according to federal authorities.

Laundrie, who was identified as a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance, has also vanished.

Former Miami-Dade homicide investigator Pat Diaz said that in order to get warrants for a missing person’s case, officials did not need to suspect a crime.

“Why would you try to acquire the guy’s consent instead of getting a search warrant?” According to Fox News, Diaz inquired about the Petito inquiry. He pointed out that “you can get a search warrant for everything in that residence, including his laptop.”

Examining Laundrie’s devices on the day Petito was reported missing by her family would have revealed a lot about the YouTube vlogger’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her disappearance, according to Diaz.

Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, said on Sunday that the department “had no jurisdiction to execute a possible federal search warrant on its own.” “There is no knowledge that a crime occurred here in North Port,” Taylor continued. That is within our purview.”

In a press conference last week, North Port Authorities Chief Todd Garrison also stated that Laundrie had a fundamental right to refuse to speak with police.

Laundrie’s parents informed authorities on Sept. 17 that the 23-year-old had not been seen since Sept. 14. On Sept. 1, he returned to his North Port home following the trip with Petito, but the woman was not with him. Petito’s parents reported her missing, prompting a search for the missing YouTuber, according to the New York Times.

Petito’s mother says she spoke with her daughter on August 25, and she told her that she was going to Yellowstone National Park.

Following the news that Laundrie's family had also reported their son missing, the Petito family's attorney, Richard B. Stafford, issued a statement saying, "All of Gabby's family wants the world."