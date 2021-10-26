The search for answers by the mother and father following the death of their baby son.

Allyn Condon, an Olympic sprinter, and his wife Jenny have obtained a second inquiry into the death of their baby son.

Ben Condon died on April 17, 2015, at the age of eight weeks, after acquiring a respiratory ailment at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Mr Condon, 47, from Runcorn but now living in the south of England, and Jenny Condon, 39, feel antibiotics should have been given to their son in the days leading up to his death, but a two-day inquest in 2016 found that this would not have prevented Ben’s death.

The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust stated in 2017 that its inability to provide timely antibiotics to Ben, who was born preterm, contributed to his death.

The trust told Ben’s parents it had gathered “the latest clinical viewpoints” and “additional expert evidence” while re-examining their son’s situation, according to a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

Mr. and Mrs. Condon contended in court that the trust’s shift in position on the cause of death and new facts “plainly warrants a new inquest.”

The incorporation of fresh evidence at a subsequent inquiry “raised at least the potential of a different result being reached,” Lord Justice Stuart-Smith and Mrs Justice May found.

Ben’s parents, who live in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, attended the hearing and were visibly moved as the verdict was read out.

Ben was born at 29 weeks on February 17, 2015, at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, and spent seven weeks in the paediatric intensive care unit, according to the court.

He went home, but on April 10, he was readmitted to the hospital and diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (hMPV), which is similar to the common cold in adults, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

He was also examined for pseudomonas, a bacterial infection, and the results came back positive.

Ben’s condition deteriorated, and antibiotics were prescribed at 11 a.m. on April 17, but they were not given until 8 p.m.

He had already experienced a cardiac arrest at that point, and he died shortly after 9 p.m., after suffering a second cardiac arrest.

