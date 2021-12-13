The search for a woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise has been halted by the Coast Guard.

The search for a lady who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship was halted by the US Coast Guard on Sunday.

Petty Officer Adam Stanton of the Coast Guard said the woman, in her mid-20s, went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom onboard the Carnival Miracle cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

San Diego Coast Guard personnel had joined the Mexican Navy in their search for the woman.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was also participating in the search, according to the Coast Guard, and the USCG Cutter Forrest Rednour is “planned to continue the search throughout the night.”

THE LAST UPDATE: After more than 31 hours of searching, #USCG assets have been ordered to stand down pending more information. The USCG performed first light searches off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, this morning, but found nothing. USCG assets are making their way back to American seas.

December 12, 2021 — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal)

However, after more than 31 hours of searching, the Coast Guard declared that the search would be called off.

The cruise ship set sail for a three-day journey on Thursday. According to KABC, it returned to port in Long Beach on Sunday, where the FBI was ready to investigate.

A passenger on the ship, Daniel Miranda, told the channel that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, an announcement was made that someone had gone overboard.

Miranda explained, “They told us we were trapped hunting for the lady, and then they called us to clear us up.” “The crew has been really tight-lipped, and they’ve obviously had different portions of the ship fenced off for their search while they were searching.” Carnival stated in a statement on Saturday that the ship had been released and was on its way to Ensenada after assisting with the search.

“This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle passengers of an overboard event involving one of our guests from her cabin balcony,” the message added.

