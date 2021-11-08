The search for a shark attack victim has been halted as the victim’s wife expresses her anguish.

A 57-year-old man from the United Kingdom is suspected to have been the victim of a shark attack on Australia’s west coast.

The hunt for Paul Millachip, who was last seen swimming on Saturday at Port Beach near Perth, has been called off.

His wife, who did not want to be identified, told Australian TV that the family had lost a “great father” and thanked youths on a nearby boat for their assistance in raising the alarm.

“A special mention to those young gentlemen in the boat for what they did in what must have been an extraordinarily horrific event for them, so my heart goes out to them and I thank them for what they did,” she stated yesterday (Sunday, November 8).

“Paul, may you rest in peace. He died doing what he loved most, which was exercising.

“He was a great man, a great father, and he enjoyed working out.”

“Enquiries will continue depending on anything that washes up or is found in the future,” Acting Inspector Troy Douglas said, “but the marine search has been discontinued at this time.”

Mrs Millachip described the loss of her husband, a father of two children, as “extremely difficult.”

When the shark attacked her, she was in the changing rooms at Port Beach.

She stated the couple would go to the beach strip two or three times a week to workout.

Mr Millachip is thought to have been taken by a 14-foot great white shark around 50 meters off Port Beach at 10.05 a.m. on Saturday.