The search for a missing 17-year-old who may have traveled to Scotland is intensifying.

It’s possible that a 17-year-old teenager who has been missing since Thursday has traveled to Scotland.

Obakeng Sithole, who has been missing from his house since Thursday, December 2, is been sought by Merseyside Police.

Obakeng is characterized as black, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short back hair and brown eyes, and is from Rock Ferry.

Storm Barra is expected to hit Merseyside tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

Obakeng is a regular visitor to the Wirral and Ellesmere Port districts, but detectives suspect he may have also visited Scotland.

Merseyside Police is growing increasingly worried about the 17-year-location old’s and has requested anyone with information or who has seen him to contact the force.

Sightings can be reported to @MerPolCC or 101 at https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.