The search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday is intensifying.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen who has been missing since Friday.

Faith Veevers was last seen at 4.50 a.m. on Pool Lane in Bromborough, Wirral, on August 27.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Messages from an EncroChat user named after a Liverpool player who is making a comeback to the court

Faith, who is 15 years old, is described as having a thin body, shoulder length dark blonde hair, with a pink fringe.

According to investigators, the adolescent frequently wears black lipstick and has braces.

She was last seen wearing black baggy pants, a black sports bra with a cross on her, and black Nike trainers when she was last seen. She was toting a tiny white fluffy bag.

She was with a white male who was roughly 5ft 3in tall and of medium build, according to police. He had a pale complexion and blond/ginger collar length hair and was estimated to be around 16/17 years old.

He was seen sporting a baggy beige denim jacket, black baggy combat pants with a white skull patch on the left side, black Converse sneakers, and a white T-shirt with a black picture on it.