The SDLP and UUP have warned that if Stormont falls apart again, it may never return.

The SDLP and UUP have warned that if powersharing breaks again, devolution may never return to Northern Ireland.

During the latest spat over the renomination of the first and deputy first ministers, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of turning Stormont into a “soap show.”

Mr Eastwood told a Stormont press conference, “I fear if this place comes down this time, it won’t come back.”

“Does anyone really want Boris Johnson in charge of our health-care crisis? Is Matt Hancock the ideal man for the job of resolving Northern Ireland’s problems? I, for one, do not believe so.

“It’s past time for these two parties to stop thinking about themselves and their personal interests and start thinking about the general population. People are fed up with it.

“We’re still in the midst of an epidemic, and waiting lists have gotten out of hand. What are their plans for dealing with it? Stop the nonsense, appoint a prime minister and a deputy prime minister, and get on with implementing NDNA (New Decade, New Approach) and all the other issues that people want us to address.”

In a press conference at Parliament Buildings, UUP leader Doug Beattie expressed concern that certain politicians wanted the institutions to collapse and direct government from London to return.

He remarked, “I don’t think it’s something people should wish for.”

“Because if Stormont falls apart, it will be extremely difficult to get it back up and running, if we ever do.”

Mr Beattie urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to work together and seek a compromise.

He stressed that unless nominations are made before Thursday, the next wave of Covid-19 relaxations in Northern Ireland will not be signed approved by the Executive as planned.

“If they have to lock themselves in a room, close the doors, and thrash this out until they get a solution, then that is exactly what they have to do for all of the people here,” said Mr Beattie.

