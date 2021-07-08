The Scousers slam the door. Jacob Rees-Mogg is upset over John Barnes’ rap.

Jacob Rees-Mogg tried his shot at the John Barnes verse from a New Order classic, which made Scousers cringe.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, attempted to recite John Barnes’ rap from New Order’s World In Motion to his colleagues today (July 8).

As Mr Rees-Mogg worked his way through the lyrics, the chamber erupted in laughter, with Mr Rees-Mogg assuring Speaker Lindsay Hoyle that “we ain’t no hooligans.”

“Everyone, I suppose, is happy at the football triumph,” Mr Rees-Mogg remarked. “I think the line to take is from Mr Barnes.”

“You have to be able to hold and give at the same time.”

“You can walk slowly or quickly, but you must get to the finish line.”

“May I assure you, Mr Speaker, that we are not hooligans and that this is not a football song?”

“I know we can’t go wrong with three Lions on my chest.”

“Or, as another John, John Dryden, put it, ‘for those who believe they can conquer’.”

“For the record, I believe Dryden was translating Virgil in those remarks.”

‘It is undoubtedly Mr Southgate’s superb leadership that resulted to such a brilliant victory yesterday against Denmark, and let us hope for the same on Sunday,’ he continued.

Many Scousers chastised the MP for using the lyrics in the House of Commons, calling it “awkward.”

Mick Stocko said, “He is a dreadful, haunted pencil.” Rachel Chadwick stated it made her “whole body cringe.”

“It’s like when someone has their friends over and their parents try to seem cool but fail miserably,” Adam Jones said. Awkward.”

“He’s not amusing,” Gina Kane added.