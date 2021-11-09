The ‘Scouse J’ gang was responsible for flooding the streets with £1 million worth of cocaine and heroin.

‘Scouse J’ was the name of a gang that flooded the streets with £1 million worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

Daniel Condliff of Liverpool served as a ‘area manager,’ overseeing 11 drug traffickers who supplied drugs from Liverpool to Hull.

Over a 14-month period, the 26-year-old from Auburn Road, Tuebrook, provided crack cocaine and heroin to John Lawless, 39, from Hull, according to Hull Live.

Between March 9, 2020, and January 4, 2021, Condliff’s burner phone was discovered with £1 million worth of cocaine dealings on it, according to Hull Crown Court.

Both Condliff and Lawless admitted to having heroin and crack cocaine in their hands, as well as being involved in the distribution of the drugs.

Condcliffe also acknowledged to having criminal property, specifically £3,000 in cash.

The prosecutor, Julia Baggs, told the court that police responded to a warrant at both of the men’s homes in January of this year.

When they entered Condliff’s home, he was seen throwing packages out of his window into the garden next door; the bundles were later determined to be 56 heroin wraps.

In his home, the cops discovered a machete knife, an electronic currency counting system, and a cutting agent.

“Condliff played a big role in the supply chain by buying, organizing, and selling drugs,” Ms Baggs explained. He had a close relationship with the source and stood to profit well from it.” On his burner phone, he received and made 138,059 calls and messages over the course of 60 weeks. There were additional 650 signals sent to Lawless about stock movement.

Lawless worked for Condliff and was in charge of drug distribution in Hull, with 11 dealers reporting to him.

They sold drugs in Hull’s Spring Bank, Beverley Road, and City Centre neighborhoods.

“Being a young adult, he was more predisposed to risk taking, but he also has the capacity to show a remarkable change of character,” defense counsel Charlotte Noddings said in mitigation of Condliff.

“He is resolved to emerge from prison a new person.” Despite his youth, he is the father of two small children.

