The school will close next year due to a financial crisis.

One of Merseyside’s oldest schools will close next year.

Since a “inadequate” Ofsted report in 2016, St Teresa’s Catholic Infant School in Birkdale has faced a succession of issues, resulting in a significant drop in student numbers and the school’s inability to balance its accounts.

The school had been experiencing a fall in student numbers before to the 2016 inspection, and although receiving an improved Ofsted rating of ‘Good’ when re-inspected in 2018, additional declines in pupil numbers continued, putting financial strain on the school.

Despite efforts by the school’s governing council to identify a solution that could turn its fortunes around, the 151-year-old school has been operating in the red since 2019, with student numbers at an all-time low of 15 despite a capacity of 100.

At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet today, councillors agreed to the governing body’s request to formally begin the process of closing the school, with an August 2022 deadline.

According to a cabinet report prepared by Sefton Council ahead of the meeting, the school had a licensed budget shortfall of just over £55,000 in April, a condition that staff predict would worsen, rising to more than £130,000 by the end of the current financial year.

Sefton Council will eventually cover the gap, and the financial situation of St Teresa’s will be monitored before to closure, according to the study.

The 15 pupils who are now enrolled at the school will be transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, which is located nearby.

Following today’s acceptance by councillors, the formal consultation process to bring the school’s closure after 150 years into force will commence, with a final cabinet approval date of May 2022, prior to the school’s closure in August.

“At a meeting of Sefton Council’s Cabinet on Thursday, November 4th, it was agreed that the local authority will now begin a formal investigation,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.”

