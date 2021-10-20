The school has announced that children of Amherst alumni would no longer be given preference when applying.

Former Amherst College students’ children will no longer be granted preferential entrance consideration, the Massachusetts school stated on Wednesday.

The move basically puts an end to a widely criticized practice, not restricted to Amherst, in which wealthy families are given an advantage in applying to the Massachusetts college, according to the Associated Press.

By abolishing the practice of so-called legacy admissions, Amherst College, a liberal arts college, said it will work to build a more equitable admissions system and increase diversity among its student body. According to the Associated Press, children of Amherst alumni had previously made up 11% of entering students at the 1,700-student university.

However, whether or not a prospective student’s parent attended Amherst will no longer be taken into account during the admissions process. The change, according to Amherst President Biddy Martin, will improve the accessibility of an Amherst education to students who may not have the family connections or financial background that previously influenced decisions.

In a statement, Martin said, “Now is the time to discontinue this historic policy that inadvertently limits educational opportunity by giving a preference to individuals whose parents are college graduates.”

Children of alumni are frequently given an advantage in the application process at top institutions around the country. Colleges defend the practice by claiming that it motivates alumni to give and that it is only used to break a tie in close choices.

However, in recent years, campaigners have called for institutions to stop the practice, claiming that it promotes class and racial inequity and creates an uneven playing field.

A recent worldwide movement to boycott gifts from alumni until their colleges stop legacy admissions targeted Amherst as one of more than 30 schools. Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, and Stanford are among the universities targeted.

Amherst has joined a small but rising number of colleges that have abandoned the practice. The policy was discontinued at Johns Hopkins University last year, and Colorado lawmakers banned it at public universities this year. Some elite colleges, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, claim to have never offered legacy preference.

Amherst is also extending its financial aid to assist more students from low- and middle-income families, according to the university. This is a condensed version of the information.