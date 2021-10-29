The school board expels a parent from the chamber for reading vulgar language from a library book.

A parent was removed from a meeting chamber by the Orange County School Board this week after the parent recited filthy material from a graphic novel that was confirmed to be in three high school libraries. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” is the title of the book in dispute. According to the Orange Observer, Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs urged police officers to remove father Jacob Engels from the chambers in a video made by Alicia Farrant, who is a member of the Orange County chapter of parent group Moms for Liberty.

Engels spoke at the meeting’s public comment section, but was interrupted by Jacobs just as he began reading from the book.

“I’m going to read a paragraph from a book that’s circulating in your schools and has been banned in a lot of other places.” “As a member of the LGBT community, I find it troubling that this is being circulated for children as young as ninth grade,” Engels added. The sentence Engels read alluded to sexual practices with strap-on devices. While some in the audience urged Engels to continue reading, Jacobs interrupted him. “You’re out of order, Mr. Engels.” … Jacobs demanded that he be removed from the chambers.

According to Fox News, Shari Bobinski, the Director of Media Relations for Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), said in a statement that “four copies of the book ‘Gender Queer’ were in three of our 22 high schools” in response to the meeting’s events.

"The School Board was unaware that this book was distributed in school media centers," Bobinski said. The book is currently being reviewed and is not available on library shelves." "A method in place for parents or guardians to submit a form to the school administrator to address a concern," Bobinski added. Officials from the Orange County chapter of Moms for Liberty said in a statement that the organization "has lost all faith in the Orange County School Board." The Orange County School Board did not inquire for the title of the book or which school library it was in, according to the group, and the board did not commit to remove the novel immediately. Finally, the group asked that the board "stand down" since it "does not prioritize the safety of their pupils." The same book was banned from the Brevard County School District in Florida earlier this month, with officials declaring that it had "no place."