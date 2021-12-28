The schedule of ITV’s Coronation Street has been rearranged, with the show being transferred to a new time slot.

Tonight, Coronation Street will be televised at an unusual time.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, episodes of the long-running soap air at 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., respectively.

ITV, on the other hand, has changed its schedule for the last week of the year.

This means that an hour-long episode of Coronation Street will air on ITV and ITV Hub tonight at 9 p.m.

Due to The Voice Kids showing at 7.30pm until 9pm, the soap will air at a later hour.

Melanie C joins Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, and will.i.am for the blind auditions for the fifth series of the ITV talent competition.

Tonight’s Coronation Street is set to be an explosive hour of drama on the Cobbles, as Kelly Neelan’s woes are explored further.

The character has lately been declared homeless once more, but her troubles may be about to come to an end when Gary suggests to Maria that they should offer her a place to stay.

The tumultuous love triangle between Fiz, Tyrone, and Phil will be explored further in Tuesday’s episode. Fiz broke the bombshell yesterday, revealing that she intends to sell the flat in order to use the proceeds to renovate her new house with Phill.

Alan Halsall’s character will insist that the house is properly his, but a heart-to-heart with Evelyn may persuade him otherwise.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be no episodes of Corrie before the year’s last episode airs at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.