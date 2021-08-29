The ‘scary’ cycling path on the Wirral, which forces impaired riders onto a ‘terrifying’ road.

According to bikers on the Wirral, a “dangerous” cycling route needs to be improved.

Although the Prenton to Woodchurch route is part of the official National Cycle Network, several critics believe it has severe flaws.

Ellis Palmer, 27, a cerebral palsy patient who rides a handcycle, is unable to climb the steep route required to cross the M53.

This compels him to utilize the congested Woodchurch Road dual carriageway, which was dubbed “terrifying” by many on social media after his friend Ed Lamb released a video of the two riding on it.

“The only time I’ve hurt myself was when I fell backwards climbing up a steep path,” Ellis added, “so now I avoid them at all costs – falling backwards from a height is a lot more terrifying for me than this road [Woodchurch Road].”

Wirral Council is “developing an active travel strategy to make cycling and walking an appealing and feasible option for residents,” according to the council.

However, Ellis believed there was a simple remedy to the Prenton to Woodchurch route’s difficulties that might significantly enhance it.

“There’s plenty of room along the side of the dual carriageway to put in an active mobility lane,” Ellis continued, “and maybe that’s something Wirral Council could look into as a way of reaching its climate emergency objectives while promoting east-west active travel routes.”

Ellis said of Woodchurch Road and his experience as a handcyclist, “It [Woodchurch Road] is scary to an extent, but you just have to do what you have to do; more often than not, it’s better to utilize the main road path than a cycling lane.”

“There are so many things infrastructurally that people don’t consider [when it comes to making things accessible to disabled people].”

“I didn’t want to risk falling back and slamming into the metal bars or tipping over on the handcycle because it [the footbridge]felt so hazardous.

“It’s more that it was built as a footpath and then converted to a cycle path.

“If you’re not crippled, it works because you can go.”

