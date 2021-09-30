The Saturday Lotto jackpot is projected to be worth £7.5 million after no one wins the top prize.

Because no one won the top prize last night, Wednesday September 29, the jackpot for Saturday’s National Lottery draw is expected to be around £7.5 million.

No one matched all six main numbers to win the top prize, but three ticketholders each won £1 million by matching five numbers plus the bonus.

Lotto numbers 17, 52, 45, 15, 27, 40, and the bonus number 28 were the winning numbers.

The draw machine Merlin and a set of balls numbered 11 were used.

31 people matched five numbers to win £1,750, while 2,491 people matched four numbers to win £140.

A total of 62,903 ticketholders won £30 apiece by matching three numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 35, 12, 02, 31, 30, with 04 as the Thunderball.

In the Thunderball game, no one won the top prize of £500,000, but one person matched five numbers to win $5,000.

In the Lotto HotPicks – which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw – no one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.