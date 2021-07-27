The same thing is being said about Southport Market.

After a £1.4 million renovation, Southport Market has reopened.

A total of ten new food stalls have been added to the site, with a mix of well-known Southport names and freshly founded businesses.

The market had struggled to retain footfall in recent years, and Blackhurst Butchers was the only inhabited unit when it closed for restoration.

The new market, however, aims to help to the town’s regeneration by providing an entertainment space, as well as food vendors surrounding the unique bar that runs through the heart of the market.

Southport Market reopened on Thursday (July 22), and locals and visitors alike flocked to try some of the cuisine and drinks on offer.

Pizza, Mexican, Canadian, burgers, and baked goods are all available.

Many others are expressing similar sentiments regarding the new market.

Hannah Rose posted on Facebook, “It is very amazing, definitely what Southport needed.”

“The staff is extremely kind, and I can’t wait to return and try the other food stalls.

“I expect it to be just as busy and enjoyable in six months.”

“Well organized, you are given a buzzer when you order to tell you when your food is ready,” Kelly Murray remarked. “Everything is delectable.”

“Amazing cuisine and really nice selections on offer,” remarked Kate Ball.