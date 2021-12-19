The same thing distracts fans of the BBC Antiques Roadshow’s Christmas episode.

The classic BBC broadcast aired a special show in honor of the festive season on Sunday’s installment, which was the final episode before Christmas.

Unseen artefacts uncovered at some of the most memorable roadshows from prior seasons were featured on the show.

Amazing relics such as military hero Ernest Frederick Beale’s Victoria Cross, which Mark Smith estimated to be worth roughly £250,000, were assessed by the experts.

His great nephew also had his ancestor’s locket, which was worth between £3,000 and £5,000, but he promised to donate it all to the regimental museum.

A gothic necklace for £3,000 and a wooden chair worth £4,000 were among the other things valued on tonight’s show.

Each aspect of The Vyne, a stunning Tudor home in Hampshire, was introduced by Fiona Bruce.

The historic edifice was covered with lovely decorations and offered an appropriate Christmas setting, despite the fact that the emcee introduced roadshows that were filmed during the summer months.

Fiona wore a warm orange pullover and blended in with her surroundings as she pondered on some of the show’s best moments.

However, people who were watching the show on Twitter were distracted by the attire, which reminded them of a well-known cartoon character.

“Fiona Bruce is currently rocking the #Velma from #ScoobyDoo look on #bbc1,” Midge remarked.

“I knew I’d seen Fiona’s jumper before,” Matt captioned a photo of the famed cartoon character.