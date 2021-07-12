The same city center restaurants were repeatedly targeted by a drug addict burglar.

In the space of eight days, a thief broke into the same two eateries in Liverpool city centre.

In a series of thefts, Christopher Reeves targeted independent eateries, including the Italian Fish Club on Bold Street and Papillon on Hope Street.

The 30-year-old felt that stealing from the prominent eateries once wasn’t enough, so he returned to both in quest of cash and drink.

In June, the heroin addict, who had previously burgled his own grandmother’s home, stole £1,500 worth of champagne and spirits from Papillon.

Reeves burgled the Italian Fish Club on May 30 and June 6, according to prosecutor Ken Grant of Liverpool Crown Court, and stole from Papillon on June 5 and June 8.

Reeves broke into the Italian Fish Club through a first-floor window during the first in his string of thefts, taking four or five bottles of alcohol and £50 from the till.

Reeves, not satisfied with just one eatery, entered Papillon on Hope Street at 1.20 a.m. on June 5.

He drank £1,500 worth of liquor and champagne there before returning to the Italian Fish Club the next day.

The restaurant’s manager “saw the defendant leave and followed him onto Hardman Street” after he broke in, and as he was pursued by police, Reeves fled into the Philharmonic Mini Market, making his getaway with another man.

Mr Grant claimed that a shattered window cost the Italian Fish Club £150 to repair and that he was responsible for £900 in “additional losses.”

Reeves returned to Papillon on June 8 at 5 a.m., the court heard, where a member of the public reported a burglary after seeing Reeves shatter a window and crawl inside.

Reeves was observed handling “a number of bottles from behind the bar” after smashing glass leading to an alcohol storeroom with a fire extinguisher.

Mr Grant claimed that he was recognized by CCTV footage and admitted to robbing the eateries in a police interview.

He has 44 previous convictions for 81 offenses between 2009 and 2019, including theft and burglary, according to the court.

Reeves was in 2015. The summary comes to a close.