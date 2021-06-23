The sale of a gas station by new Asda owners has been approved by the competition authority.

The UK competition regulator has approved an offer from Asda’s potential new owners to sell 27 petrol stations in order to allay fears that the takeover will result in higher costs.

In October, billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital agreed to buy the grocery chain for £6.8 billion.

However, the new owners have been unable to engage directly with Asda since April, when regulators expressed worry that the merger could result in higher gasoline prices for motorists in 36 sites.

Last month, the Issa brothers proposed a proposal in which they would sell 27 of their present forecourts.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday that it had “officially accepted” the application, allowing the new owners to begin implementing a new strategy at Asda.

However, the new Asda owners must now find a buyer (or buyers) for the forecourt locations, which must be approved by the CMA.

The CMA update, according to the supermarket chain, will allow its management team to begin working with TDR and the Issa brothers on their new business objectives.

“We welcome today’s announcement from the CMA, which means we can now fully embark on the next stage of our journey under new ownership and work with Mohsin, Zuber, and TDR to build an even stronger Asda that gives our customers outstanding choice, value, and service in our stores and online,” said Asda chief executive and president Roger Burnley.

“We welcome the CMA’s announcement today marking the end of its evaluation process and acceptance of our proposed undertakings,” TDR and the Issa brothers said in a joint statement.

“We can now move forward with our exciting plans for Asda, and we look forward to working with the Asda management team to invest in the business to drive development, including accelerating Asda’s online offer, sourcing more food from UK farmers, and improving customer convenience.”

The brothers’ forecourt conglomerate, EG Group, has 395 petrol stations, while Asda owns 323.