The safe spot for LGBT+ persons is a caravan hidden 20 miles outside of Liverpool.

As part of its ongoing aim to create safe spaces and accommodation for LGBT+ young people in the North West, the Michael Causer Foundation was able to acquire money and access to the caravan.

At a vigil in Michael Causer’s memory on Monday, August 2, a trustee for the charity unveiled their new caravan scheme.

The caravan, which is positioned 20 miles outside of Liverpool in an undisclosed location, will provide a safe haven for young LGBT+ persons wanting a break from the city.

“Any young man, woman, or otherwise who feels the need to get out of the city for a few days can get in touch with us,” Steve Macfarlane, chair of the Michael Causer Foundation, told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ll put them up in the caravan for as long as they need it,” says the narrator.

“We aim to develop and maintain safe spaces for young LGBT+ people to ensure that they have secure housing.”

Mr. Macfarlane cited a recent uptick in anti-LGBT violence and hate crimes in the city over the summer.

“All of us have work to do to remind ourselves that these atrocities still happen,” he continued.

The chairman questioned whether the COVID-19 outbreak played a role in the increase in attacks. “If there’s one thing we’d like to know, it’s why now,” he added. Is it some sort of break or freedom from the shackles? Is it because schools don’t teach individuals how to deal with discrimination?”

Following the murder of their son in 2008, Marie and Mike Causer established the Michael Causer Foundation.

Michael, an 18-year-old apprentice hairdresser from Whiston, was assaulted while sleeping at a house party in Liverpool, and died in hospital after undergoing brain surgery.

The organization aims to build and preserve safe spaces for LGBT youth in the community, as well as promote equality and diversity in schools, the workplace, and beyond.

The charity hosted its annual vigil in honor of Michael and other victims of anti-LGBT hate crimes on Monday, August 2. The 13th anniversary of the Whiston teenager's death was commemorated at Temple Square.