The Sacklers Want Immunity from the Opioid Crisis, and Here’s Who’s Trying to Help.

As a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeks to hold the billionaire Sackler family accountable for their role in the opioid crisis, Washington’s most powerful business lobby group has weighed in on the escalating debate over whether courts can grant broad legal immunity to those accused of corporate wrongdoing.

The Sackler family, owners of opioid giant Purdue Pharma, is attempting to exploit a bankruptcy clause known as a non-debtor release to shield their entire corporate empire from present and future litigation. Purdue Pharma, based in Connecticut, filed for bankruptcy in a New York court known for being friendly to corporate plaintiffs, facing a wave of litigation over its participation in the opioid epidemic.

Judge Robert Drain of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York accepted the Sackler family’s broad immunity scheme last month. That verdict is currently being appealed by the Biden administration.

The Stop Shielding Assets from Corporate Known Liability by Eliminating Non-Debtor Releases (SACKLER) Act, presented by Democrats earlier this year, would have stopped the Sacklers from getting liability releases. Despite the fact that the bill has 63 co-sponsors, it has been stuck in committee since March, more than five months before the court approved Purdue’s plan.

Meanwhile, federal records show that the US Chamber of Commerce, one of the most well-funded corporate lobbying groups in the country, has joined Purdue Pharma in opposing the bill.

The Chamber began pushing on the SACKLER Act between April and June, according to Senate lobbying reports. The Institute for Legal Reform, a Chamber associate, has also joined the fray. According to disclosures, the nonprofit recruited a former Republican Senate Judiciary Committee aide to lobby on the subject.

Only the Chamber and the Institute for Legal Reform have been lobbying on the bill, according to federal records, which will help determine if the family can keep its hard-won protection. A request for comment from the Chamber on what they are explicitly advocating for or against went unanswered.

The Chamber has been at the forefront of a bigger legislative drive to protect corporations from legal accountability for years. The Chamber and its members may be attempting to fortify a profitable legal shield for not in the case of the SACKLER Act. This is a condensed version of the information.