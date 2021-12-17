The Sackler family could face a barrage of lawsuits as a result of the opioid crisis.

After a federal judge tossed down a roughly $4.5 billion deal that safeguarded family members accused of contributing to the fatal U.S. opioid epidemic, the Sackler family, which controlled Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the prescription painkiller OxyContin, is now open to lawsuits.

Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York stated in a written judgment on Thursday that the Bankruptcy Court that approved the deal lacked the jurisdiction to offer the Sackler family such safeguards.

Purdue Pharma published a statement late Thursday night stating that it would appeal the decision.

The judgment, according to the business, will “delay, and possibly stop, creditors’, communities’, and individuals’ opportunity to obtain billions in value to address the opioid problem.”

“These funds are needed now more than ever as overdose rates reach new highs, and we are confident that we will be able to successfully appeal this decision and deliver desperately needed funds to the communities and individuals suffering in the midst of this crisis,” said Purdue Pharma chairman Steve Miller.

The corporation also stated that it will try to come up with a new plan that would be acceptable to its creditors.

Attorney General William Tong of Connecticut praised the ruling, calling it a “seismic win for justice and responsibility” that would “re-open the severely defective Purdue bankruptcy and demand the Sackler family to face the grief and misery they have inflicted.”

Purdue Pharma developed OxyContin in 1996, and the Sackler family has been blamed for contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis, which has claimed the lives of an estimated 500,000 individuals in the United States over the last two decades.

The charges have been refuted by both the Sackler family and the firm.

Prescription medications like oxycodone, as well as synthetic products like fentanyl, are classified as opioids.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 after facing thousands of lawsuits, but eventually reached an agreement with its creditors through the bankruptcy court, agreeing to pay around $4.5 billion and relinquish ownership of the company.

In exchange, the corporation would be turned into an organization that would use earnings from the sale of opioids to combat the ongoing epidemic while also developing new anti-overdose and anti-addiction treatments that would be inexpensive or free.

