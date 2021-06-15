The Ryanair flight was diverted, which violated “all international aviation laws.”

According to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, the diversion of an aircraft to Belarus to allow a renowned critic to be arrested was a “premeditated contravention of all international aviation laws.”

On May 23, Ryanair aircraft FR4978 from Greece to Lithuania reversed course and flew to Minsk, Belarus, escorted by a MiG fighter jet.

The plane was earlier grounded “on the basis of a bogus bomb warning” in order to apprehend opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, according to the Foreign Office.

Mr O’Leary told the Transport Select Committee on Tuesday that Minsk air traffic control informed the flight crew that they had received “a credible threat that a bomb on board would be detonated if the aircraft entered Lithuanian air space or attempted to land at Vilnius airport.”

The pilot “repeatedly” requested that Minsk ATC offer an open line of communication back to Ryanair’s Warsaw operations control center, but was told that “Ryanair weren’t answering the phone,” which was “absolutely incorrect.”

According to Mr. O’Leary, diverted Ryanair flights in that area would ordinarily land in Poland or other Baltic states, but the pilot was under “great pressure” to land in Minsk.

“He wasn’t told to do it, but he didn’t have many other options,” he told the committee.

The Irish aviation veteran added that after the plane arrived in Minsk, “a number of unidentifiable persons boarded the aircraft” who were “carrying video cameras.”

He explained that they “repeatedly attempted to get the crew to acknowledge on camera that they had willingly diverted to Minsk,” but that the crew “refused to corroborate it.”

The passengers and crew were brought to a terminal building, while the captain stayed onboard but was escorted by an armed guard whenever he exited his cockpit, according to Mr. O’Leary.

He described the atmosphere as “extremely intimidating and angry.”

“After roughly eight hours, we were able to get the plane back out of Minsk.”

According to the commission, five people were missing when the plane took off again.

