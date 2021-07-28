The Russian Navy is capable of carrying out a “unpreventable strike,” Putin Issues a Warning to the West

Russian Vladimir Putin warned that if the Russian navy detects “enemy” activity, it has the resources to unleash a “unpreventable strike.”

According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the warning during the annual Navy Day ceremony in St. Petersburg on Sunday, saying that the Russian navy can identify enemy movements on land, sea, and air.

Russia’s arsenal includes “superweapons” such as hypersonic missiles that can travel at speeds up to six times the speed of sound, are virtually invisible to radar, and are now impossible to intercept. Even if a ship detected the rocket from a distance of 100 miles, it would only have approximately a minute to respond. Even so, the interceptor missiles won’t be able to keep up.

Putin stated, “Today, the Russian navy has everything it needs to ensure the defence of our country and our national interests.”

“We can identify any undersea, above-water, or airborne attacker and, if necessary, launch an unstoppable strike against them.” Putin also announced that the Russian navy will receive 40 new ships this year.

Putin’s remarks came around a month after a British warship cruised near the Crimean peninsula in a “provocation,” according to Russia.

In March 2014, Russia took Crimea from Ukraine.

On June 18, the HMS Defender sailed within the territorial sea of Crimea’s 12 nautical-mile border, passing through a recognized maritime corridor about 5 miles off the coast. The Royal Navy stated it was a “innocent voyage” in conformity with international law, but Russian patrol boats followed the ship and fighters buzzed it. The Russian government alleged that it fired warning shots at the British vessel and that a bomb was dropped in its course by a Russian warplane. The UK, on the other hand, refuted the claims, claiming that any rounds fired were part of a Russian “gunnery practice” and that no bombs were dropped.

Putin claimed at the time that the Type 45 Destroyer was working with an American reconnaissance plane to see how Russia would react to its activity, according to Sky News.

“Even if we had sunk the British destroyer near Crimea,” Putin stated at the time, “it would not have launched World War Three.”

Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries decried “Russia’s temporary annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea” earlier this year. The ministers reaffirmed that Russia’s attempts to legalize its takeover of Crimea from Ukraine will be rejected.

