The rush is on to find the contacts in the Liverpool Omnicron Covid case.

Liverpool health officials are trying to track out the connections of a city resident who has been infected with the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

Yesterday, eight new cases of the alarming new variation were reported in England, bringing the total number of cases to 13, with nine in Scotland.

There are now two instances in Barnet, one in Brentwood, two in Camden, one in Haringey, one in Liverpool, one in north Norfolk, one in Nottingham, one in Sutton, another in Wandsworth, and two in Westminster, according to the UK Health Service Agency.

Liverpool City Council stated that a case of the variation had been discovered in the city, and that efforts are now being made to quickly identify the individual’s contacts.

Contact tracing is underway, according to the council, and all contacts will be contacted and asked to isolate and get tested as needed, regardless of their immunization status.

“Omicron is a new variety, and we have more study to undertake to understand how readily it may be spread, and how well vaccines function to protect against it,” Matthew Ashton, Director of Public Health Liverpool, stated.

“In the meanwhile, we must all do our share to halt the spread of the virus and prevent transmission by remaining Covid-safe.”

“Vaccination is critical; please obtain your first, second, and booster shots as soon as possible.”

“Please protect your face in all confined settings, including public transportation, shops, and crowded places,” he urged. If you have symptoms, isolate yourself as soon as possible and get a PCR test.” Professor Ashton also recommended that everyone undergo a lateral flow test before socializing, and that they do so at least twice a week if they are going to work or shopping.

“It is safer to meet outside, and if you must meet indoors, open a window to let in fresh air,” he advised.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization suggested yesterday that booster shots be made available to all people over the age of 18.

Following that advice, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a new “major immunization drive” in a press conference, revealing plans to offer all adults the vaccine. “The summary has come to an end.”