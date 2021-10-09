The RSPCA seized a dog found’sleeping on a broken television’ in a filthy back yard.

Neighbors were concerned that a dog had been “abandoned” amid a mound of trash with no food or water, so it was turned over to the RSPCA.

The dog, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, “howled and cried all day and night,” according to one woman who lives on Jubilee Road in Crosby.

“We are all quite concerned that a dog is being mistreated, it is abandoned in an inhospitable area full of trash, with no food or water,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve reached out to the RSPCA numerous times.”

“As a last resort, we’ve started expressing our problems on social media because we’re desperate for help,” she continued.

The dog was in “poor health and discomfort, starved and cruelly treated, with just a broken telly and destroyed hoovers to lie on,” according to a Facebook post from September 25.

The dog has been rescued, according to the RSPCA.

“We are grateful to members of the public for contacting us,” an RSPCA representative told The Washington Newsday. “We would always urge anyone with concerns about animal welfare to ring us on 0300 123 4999.”

“We worked with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier’s owner today (Friday), and the dog was signed over to the RSPCA.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide particular information on individual cases.”

The RSPCA does not agree with dogs being kept outside, but it is not unlawful, according to its website.

“The outdoors environment does need to be suitable for a dog to live in,” the website states.

“As a non-profit with no legal authority, we don’t have the jurisdiction to confiscate animals kept outside, no matter how much we may disagree with how they are handled on a human basis.”

“However, we will do everything we can to assist, including speaking with the owner and making practical ideas.”

Anyone concerned about a dog kept outside is encouraged to call the RSPCA’s national cruelty line at 0300 1234 999.