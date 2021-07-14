The RSPCA has issued a warning to dog owners ahead of the July 19th deadline.

Dog owners have been sent an urgent warning ahead of July 19, also known as “Freedom Day.”

As the country prepares to return to work, the RSPCA has issued advice to dog owners.

As the UK returns to normalcy on July 19, known as Freedom Day, all Covid-related restrictions will be lifted.

The RSPCA has reminded dog owners that they must make preparations for their pets. During the lockdown, millions of households bought pets, primarily dogs, according to the animal charity.

Dog owners should split their time between work and home, take their dog to work, or ask friends to look after their dog while they are away, according to the organization.

Dr. Samantha Gaines, a pet welfare expert, has reminded us that even for brief periods of time, dogs can become quite anxious.

“The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) issued its annual pet population figures earlier this year, suggesting that 3.2 million families in the UK have taken on a new pet during the pandemic,” Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA pet welfare expert, told the ECHO.

“There are currently an estimated 12 million dogs in the United Kingdom, and data shows that eight out of ten canines struggle when left alone. Many families adopted a new dog during the lockdown, and some of them may have never been home alone before, posing major issues after England’s “Freedom Day.”

“When we go to the store or go to work, our pets can become agitated or concerned. Some dogs may be bored or frightened by loud noises outside if they have nothing to do. However, many dogs build strong ties with us and dislike being left alone. It can be quite tough if they haven’t learned that being alone is a wonderful experience.

"It's critical that we assist them in learning to cope with being left at home and gradually educate them how to be alone in a positive way," says the author. We're urging owners to do so.