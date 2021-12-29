The RSPCA has issued a caution in advance of the New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations.

After receiving more than 11,000 reports of animals startled by pyrotechnics, the RSPCA has set up an online reporting facility, with more likely during the New Year.

Due to the cancellation of many huge public fireworks displays this year, the organization is concerned that people will opt for DIY fireworks displays in their gardens, causing nearby animals to be disturbed or injured.

“The RSPCA’s Bang out of Order campaign is advocating for regulation reforms to the way we use pyrotechnics,” Carrie Stones, RSPCA campaigns manager, said.

“We’d like to see a restriction on use to specified historic occasions – not days and weeks around them – a reduction in noise levels, public fireworks displays to be permitted, and private firework boxes to be labeled with noise levels so consumers can choose low-noise rockets,” says the group.

“We know that the vast majority of the public supports us on this subject based on the response to this well-established campaign, and we would encourage anyone who wants to help to write their MP via our website to express their sentiments.”

“We’ve heard some heartbreaking stories about animals ranging from dogs and cats to rabbits, horses, and deer being traumatized and hurt by fireworks because they don’t comprehend what’s going on and their owners don’t have enough time to prepare them.”

“Before planning a fireworks display, think about where you live and who will be in your immediate vicinity.”

So far, 14,500 people have taken action and emailed their MPs, 67 councils have requested a toolbox from the RSPCA, and five councils have put forward their own motions on limits.

Zena, a German Shepherd cross, lived in Newport, Isle of Wight, with her owner Robert Hyslop and his five other rescue dogs until November 4 of this year.

Unfortunately, at 3 p.m., a neighbor let off loud fireworks, which resulted in a terrified Zena falling, violently shaking, and eventually losing her life.

