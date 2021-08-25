The Royals were reportedly ‘quietly pleased.’ Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral—Find Out Why.

According to a biography, Meghan Markle’s absence from Prince Philip’s burial left some royals “quietly relieved” that there would be no “circus.”

An insider informed This website in April that the Duchess of Sussex had planned to attend the service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, but that her doctors had not approved her to fly.

According to a new epilogue to the re-released paperback version of biography Finding Freedom, several royals appreciated her absence because they feared she would create a “spectacle” if she were present.

According to excerpts published in The Independent, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that numerous royals were “known to have been’quietly happy'” because they “didn’t want a circus.”

Fears of “the Duchess creating a spectacle,” according to a senior royal insider quoted in the book.

The memoir does not say which members of Meghan’s family were relieved by her absence.

From her home in California, Meghan watched the service on television and hand-wrote a message on the wreath she and Prince Harry placed in Philip’s honor.

On April 17, when they marched behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, cousin Peter Phillips separated Harry and William.

Following that, they spoke face to face, creating expectations of a reconciliation between the warring brothers.

However, according to another account, Battle of Brothers, there was virtually little progress gained in actuality.

“Prince Philip’s funeral was a moving service that Saturday, April 17, 2021, made all the more mournful and tender by the pandemic restrictions—the sparse and spaced congregation, the black masks that so conveniently kept private emotions private, and the purity and simplicity of the sound from the four-person choir echoing in the empty chancel,” according to historian Robert Lacey.

“However, there was a lot of family resentment. It wasn’t by chance that neither Anne nor Sophie said anything to Harry in public during the afternoon.

“People were outraged by what they saw as the TV interview’s calculated and focused cruelty, as well as Meghan’s hypocrisy in describing to Oprah how she had called the Queen to express her concern about Philip’s condition without considering, apparently, the impact that their televised catalogue of grievances might have on the invalid’s morale and health.”

“The seeming reunion prompted one British publication to hope that the fraternal encounter had resulted in a,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.