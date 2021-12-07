The Royals are ‘quaking in their boots,’ according to the author of Prince Harry’s memoir.

A royal biographer told The Washington Newsday that Prince Harry’s biography has the royals “quaking in their boots” and that “further instability is on the horizon.”

On November 30, Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers and Wives was released, chronicling Harry and Meghan Markle’s public breakup with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The novel prompted the palace to issue a rare on-the-record statement denouncing it as fiction.

The book, however, goes beyond that one charge, with the author believing that the schism between William and Harry dates back to childhood.

Even as the queen prepares for her Platinum Jubilee next year, the American journalist, who has been reporting on the royals since the 1970s, suggested there may be more bad emotions on the future.

The commemoration of her 70-year reign will take place just months before the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is published by Penguin Random House, posing a quandary for the royal family regarding whether or not to invite Harry and Meghan.

According to Andersen: “I imagine they’re trembling in their boots, and I’m sure they are. With the publishing of such book, there is a huge risk of disaster.

“The Queen is 95 years old and has health problems. The streamlined, slimmed-down monarchy is in the works for Charles.

“With Philip gone, the plague still running, and her reign drawing to a conclusion, the queen needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on the balcony, but instead you have anarchy.

“As a result, I see more commotion and hurt sentiments on the future. Meghan will arrive, accompanied by Archie and Lili.” The jubilee will culminate in a four-day weekend in the United Kingdom, during which the royals will meet for Trooping the Color, Elizabeth’s annual June birthday parade.

Should Meghan go, family members are sure to be photographed on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as it will be her first trip back to Britain since their royal departure.

It will also be the royal family’s first meeting with the couple’s daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June and is called after the queen’s nickname.

They also haven’t seen Archie since before Harry and Meghan’s royal departure.

But, according to Andersen, tensions between the Sussexes and the royals still exist.

