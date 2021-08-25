The Royal Rift Over the War Wreath has left Prince Harry ‘saddened and disappointed,’ according to the book.

According to a biography, Prince Harry was “disappointed” when the palace refused to let him go lay a wreath at the graves of Britain’s war dead.

For Remembrance Sunday in November 2020, the Duke of Sussex had a commemoration prepared in his name to be laid at The Cenotaph in London.

It was, however, left unused because the palace decided he was not a working royal and thus could not attend the service, which is Britain’s equivalent of Memorial Day.

According to a new epilogue from the re-released biography Finding Freedom, Harry was outraged by the rift, which sparked a storm in the summer of 2020.

According to an excerpt from The Independent, the Duke of Sussex was “saddened and dismayed” by the choice.

“Ten years of duty and a lifetime devotion to the military community, and this is how it’s been acknowledged by his family,” according to a source quoted in the biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where the duke laid a wreath at an obelisk engraved with the words “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.”

Prince Harry also spoke on the value of remembrance in an interview with the Declassified podcast.

“I wear the poppy [a symbol of remembrance]to honor all those who have served, both those I knew and those I didn’t,” he remarked. Soldiers who served beside me in Afghanistan, those whose lives were permanently changed, and those who did not return home.

“I wear it to honor all of our warriors and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family, for their bravery and determination.

“When I salute, stand at attention, and lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, these are the individuals and moments that come to mind.”

“I spent ten years in the service, including two tours in Afghanistan,” he added. When people ask me about this time in my life, I tell them about my memories, what I recall, and who I remember.

The Royals and Remembrance Sunday in Focus

