The Royal Racism Allegations of Meghan Markle were used in White Privilege Lessons at School.

The royal racism allegations brought against Meghan Markle have been used to teach students at a London private school about white privilege.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to a global audience of millions that an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed concern over her newborn child’s skin color.

The CBS prime-time exposé aroused outrage in the United Kingdom, and St Dunstan’s College, a private day school in Catford, southeast London, has since included it to its curriculum.

The Sunday Times reports that the school teaches kids about a variety of themes, including Black Lives Matter and why there hasn’t been a black James Bond.

“We don’t teach white privilege to instill guilt in our white community,” Headmaster Nicholas Hewlett told the UK broadsheet, “but to help all of our young people, of whatever racial origin, unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy.”

In addition, he told The Daily Mail: “We risk more polarization in which different generations become entrenched in their opposing beliefs, which cannot be good.

“Schools have an important role in addressing these issues and concepts by airing and discussing them, as well as supporting students in hearing and articulating multiple points of view.

“This is far more important than figuring out whether or not white privilege exists.”

St Dunstan’s College charges parents $26,110 (£19,000) per year, and among its alumni is former U.K. MP Chuka Umunna, who was once tipped as the opposition Labour Party’s future leader.

Lessons on White Privilege

According to The Sunday Times, white privilege lessons begin at the age of 13 and include the entire royal family, as well as the CBS interview.

“We had in tandem the idea of ‘he won’t be afforded protection, he won’t be given a title,’ as well as anxieties and debates about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

Off camera, Harry and Meghan clarified that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip made the statement, but it sparked speculation.