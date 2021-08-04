The Royal Navy has issued a ‘potential hijacking’ alert.

The Royal Navy has issued a warning about a “possible hijack” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, just days after a tanker attack that killed a British man and a Romanian.

What was happening off the coast of Fujairah was not immediately obvious, but the Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially described it as a “incident,” before upgrading it to a “possible hijack.”

According to the Associated Press, the vessel involved in the incident was the Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess, according to shipping authority Lloyd’s List and marine intelligence agency Dryad Global.

According to MarineTraffic.com, six tankers had previously reported to their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” which normally means a vessel has lost power and is unable to navigate, according to the Associated Press.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Iran must immediately cease its “destabilizing action” in the Middle East in the wake of international pressure on Tehran following the Mercer Street incident last Thursday.

The attack on the Mercer Street tanker was denounced by Nato, which called on Iran to “respect its international commitments.”

The European Commission also condemned the attack, while it stated that the details of the incident off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea “must be clarified.”

The United Kingdom, the United States, Romania, and Israel have all blamed Iran for the attack, which is thought to have involved an explosive-laden drone, although Tehran has denied involvement.

“Freedom of navigation is crucial for all Nato allies, and it must be preserved in conformity with international law,” a Nato spokesman said.

“Iran is extremely likely to be involved for this catastrophe, according to the United Kingdom, the United States, and Romania.

“Allies continue to be concerned about Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region and urge Tehran to adhere to its international obligations.”

“We believe this was a purposeful, targeted strike by Iran – it must immediately cease its destabilizing actions,” Mr Raab said in response to the Nato statement.

Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the European Commission, joined the chorus of outrage, telling reporters, "The entire circumstances of this incident must be established, and we take note of the investigations conducted by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel."