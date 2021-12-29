The Royal Mint has released new 50p, £2, and £5 coins for the year 2022.

For 2022, the Royal Mint has unveiled five new coin designs.

Every year, the original producer of UK coins publishes a commemorative set to commemorate significant events in the country’s history.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will take place in 2022, will be commemorated with a new 50p and £5 coin in next year’s batch.

It will be the first time a 50p currency has been used to commemorate a royal occasion, and the coin will have a simple reverse design with the number 70.

The magnificent design is a worthy tribute to such a significant event, according to the Royal Mint’s Divisional Director of the Consumer Division.

“The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a magnificent first for the British monarchy and for UK coin,” said Clare Maclennan, “and it is right that this momentous occasion has been celebrated on the 50 pence – Britain’s most popular collector coin.”

The £5 coin was created by John Berghdal and displays a regal design centered on the Royal Arms’ quartered shield. The edge statement ‘SERVE YOU ALL THE DAYS OF MY LIFE’ on the precious metals variants refers to Queen Elizabeth II’s long reign as monarch.

The set also includes two new £2 coins honoring Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell’s lives and legacies.

The Dame Vera Lynn coin will have a detailed portrait of the legendary singer, while the Alexander Graham Bell coin will depict the dial of a push-button phone to commemorate the inventor’s death 100 years ago.

In addition, a new 50p will be released in commemoration of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Royal Mint website will begin selling the commemorative sets for 2022 on January 4th, with prices starting at £30.

Starting on January 6, 2022, each of the coins will be issued individually, beginning with the Platinum Jubilee coins, which will include a special commemorative design to commemorate the royal occasion.