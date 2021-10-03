The Royal Mail is searching for temporary holiday workers in Liverpool.

Even though it’s only October, Christmas is already on its way, and businesses are already hiring temporary workers to prepare for the rush.

Royal Mail is one of the companies hiring for the holiday season, and it is likely one of the busiest and most in demand.

Here’s a rundown of the Christmas Royal Mail jobs now available in Liverpool.

Sorters for Seasonal Mail

Working out of the North West Parcel Sorting Centre in Knowsley, Liverpool, you’ll be assisting with the increased volume of parcels and mail passing through the warehouse.

As a Mail Sorter, your job will entail unloading mail and goods from vans and transferring them through the warehouse safely to their destinations.

“Unsurprisingly, Christmas is the busiest time of year for Royal Mail,” the job advertisement adds. With so many packages and mails passing through our facility, we are always in need of a few thousand extra hands! During the holiday season, we enlist the support of temporary flexible workers from all walks of life to get everything where it needs to go.”

In fact, you and your team could sort over a million things in a single shift, therefore they’re searching for someone who is adaptable, dedicated, and enthusiastic.

You’ll be pushing carts weighing up to 250kgs and lifting and transporting mailbags weighing up to 11kg, so some body strength won’t hurt.

While you don’t required to have worked for Royal Mail before, they say that experience in a warehouse or sorting environment is a plus.

£11.40 per hour (days) to £13.70 per hour (nights) (nights).

Most sites provide a variety of shifts, so you should have no trouble choosing one that fits you. The following are examples of typical shift patterns:

Tuesday through Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 14:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 14:00 – 22:00 Monday through Friday, 22:00 – 06:00 Weekends: 14:00 – 22:00 or 22:00 – 06:00 on Saturdays only.

If you’re searching for a more permanent position, the Liverpool branch is looking for a postperson with driving expertise for three distinct positions across the region.

