The Royal Mail is planning major changes to the way mail is delivered in Liverpool.

By introducing new electric trucks, Royal Mail plans to revolutionize the way mail is carried in Liverpool.

The city’s new “micro” vehicles will be used by the postal service to help reduce pollution.

The vehicles, which are around the size of a golf buggy or quad bike, will be deployed in residential areas as a low-carbon alternative to larger Royal Mail vans.

They were created specifically to assist postal workers in delivering mail and smaller goods on their regular rounds.

A variety of vehicles will operate during the six-month trial in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Crewe, Swindon, and London.

“It’s incredibly thrilling to see these mini electric vehicles make their way into our daily deliveries,” said Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson.

“We’re committed to continuing to reduce our environmental effect, and we’ll leave no stone unturned in testing new technology and delivery methods to assist us do so.

“Because our amazing posties perform the majority of deliveries on foot, we already have the lowest CO2e per parcel of any major UK delivery company.

“We’ll keep innovating to lower our environmental effect even further, from drones to electric vehicles, fuel-efficient tyres to bio-CNG trucks.”

The vehicles are charged using a conventional three-pin plug and can hold more than an average daily round of letters and small goods.