The Royal Mail is making a change to all of the Christmas mail you’ll receive.

As Royal Mail introduces new stamps, your mail may look a bit different in the future.

The artist Jorge Cocco has illustrated images from the Nativity for the Royal Mail’s Christmas 2021 stamps.

From the Annunciation to the Magi’s journey and the birth of Christ, the pictures depict the Biblical tale of the Nativity.

On the stamp issue, Royal Mail collaborated with Dr. Andrew Davison Starbridge, Associate Professor of Theology and Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge.

“For many, the announcement of our annual Christmas stamps signals the start of their seasonal planning,” said David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail.

“We hope that people will be inspired to send their Christmas cards and parcels early this year by these lovely drawings of the Christmas Story.”

A limited number of Christmas stamps will include barcodes this year.

Each barcoded stamp will be able to be individually identifiable as a result of the addition.

The stamps will be available for purchase starting today (November 2) online www.royalmail.com/christmas2021, by phone at 03457 641 641, and at 7,000 Post Offices across the UK.

To assist its postmen and women in delivering the huge seasonal mailbag, Royal Mail is encouraging consumers to book their online gifts and shopping well in advance, as well as to post their festive wishes early.