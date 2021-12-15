The Royal Mail has issued a warning about Christmas shipping delays.

The Royal Mail has warned that delivery will be disrupted over the busy Christmas season.

More than 20 of their distribution offices are having problems, causing delays in several areas of the UK, including Merseyside and Warrington.

The Royal Mail has said it is attempting to reduce delays in the delivery of presents and cards throughout the festive season, but concedes it may not be able to provide a full service in some areas.

According to the Mirror Online, the disruption is due to “COVID-related self-isolation, excessive levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local variables.”

Local offices in New Ferry, Wirral, St Helens, and Warrington have all been impacted, and are among the 25 offices that have been affected.

It comes after the BBC revealed that absenteeism at the postal behemoth is nearly double what it was last year.

“It’s considerably worse than a typical Christmas,” a source alleged, describing the inside situation as “horrific.”

The following is a complete list of delivery offices that are having issues:

Because the postal service has 1,200 locations, the majority of its activities are unaffected by the outage.