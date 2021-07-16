The Royal Mail explains why consumers have been receiving mail at ‘8 p.m.’

People have complained about receiving letters at “ridiculous” hours, including as late as 7.55 p.m.

One concerned resident in Bebington, Wirral, took to Facebook to ask if anyone knew why their postman hadn’t arrived till late in the evening.

“I’d just like to make it plain to everyone who has been asking about the post situation,” a person who claimed to work at the New Ferry postal office said in response to the post.

“As of Saturday last week, [a number of]postmen in the New Ferry office had tested positive for covid, which meant that several posties had to self-isolate (myself included).

“As a result, Royal Mail has forced to engage agency staff to cover those who aren’t in, which is why your mail will arrive at an absurd hour.

“As you might guess, we posties wish we didn’t have to isolate because serving the community is our top goal at work, but government regulations prevent us from doing so.

“We appreciate your patience, and we will be returning next week.”

Many people expressed their gratitude for the explanation and wished the postal employees well, with one saying, “Thank you, hope you are OK, remain safe.”

“Hope you’re all feeling better soon, we love our postie, he’s so lovely, he waves at our ring camera instead of knocking and waking up the babies I have sleeping,” added another.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one concern at Royal Mail,” a Royal Mail spokesperson told the ECHO.

“A lot of colleagues in the port delivery offices in Wallasey, New Ferry, and Ellesmere are self-isolating.

“As a result of the reduction in employee levels, some service disruption may occur, and we apologize in advance to any customers who may be affected.

“Some deliveries have been postponed until later in the evening.

“We’re working hard to get service back to normal as soon as possible. All of our customers in these locations have been extremely patient and understanding.

“Please contact customer care if you have any concerns about your mail.”