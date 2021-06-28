The royal family paid for a private investigation into Meghan’s alleged bullying.

The inquiry into the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged bullying is being funded privately by the royal family, it has been revealed.

Buckingham Palace refused to disclose whether the Queen was paying for the investigation, but claimed no government funds were being used.

The costs are likely to be covered by a senior member of the royal family, although it is unclear when or even if the privately sponsored inquiry would be made public.

Clarence House refused to say whether the probe was paid for by the Prince of Wales.

Details of the current investigation were expected to be included in the yearly report when the palace issued its Sovereign Grant financial accounts, but they were not.

Any changes in policies or processes resulting from the review, the palace stated earlier this year, will be reflected in the accounts.

“There is no Sovereign Grant money spent on this review,” a senior palace insider stated. It is being paid for privately rather than using public funds.”

“I have nothing else to share while this review is under progress,” the source said when asked if the inquiry would be made public.

“I have not seen the outcomes of the independent legal review, so I am unable to say further at this time.”

The royal family enlisted the help of an outside legal team to investigate charges leveled against former Suits star Meghan Markle.

The duchess allegedly fired two personal assistants and “humiliated” workers on many occasions, according to The New York Times, which she denies.

The palace refused to elaborate on why it was decided to pay for the HR investigation privately.

It’s thought to be the first time the royal household’s HR department has looked into a member of the royal family’s behavior.

The Sussexes were not expected to be asked to participate in the investigation, although it was previously reported that the duchess of Sussex had written to the palace requesting any papers, emails, or messages related to the claims. (This is a short article)