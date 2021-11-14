The Royal British Legion was founded in this Merseyside town.

The Royal British Legion’s first branch was established in Birkenhead over a century ago.

Sir Tom Frederick Lister, a co-founder of the British Legion, founded the branch after assisting homeless comrades living on Bidston Hill in a post-World War One merger with other veterans organizations.

But, just over a decade ago, the Birkenhead branch was on the verge of extinction, with only one registered member and a critical need for new life.

Veterans from Liverpool are fighting to save their homes.

Tanya Cawood, 55, was interested in the Poppy Appeal long before she moved to the United States from Malta in 2003.

She