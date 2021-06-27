The row surrounding Hancock’s appointment to Whitehall jobs erupted again after he kissed an aide.

Footage of Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office has resurfaced, raising new concerns about Whitehall’s selection of ministerial aides and staff.

Mrs Coladangelo, a former university classmate, was hired by Mr Hancock as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in early 2020, before subsequently being named a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Mrs Coladangelo’s position, like that of banker Lex Greensill, who was an unpaid adviser to David Cameron, made it impossible to identify what her function was, according to Dr Catherine Haddon of the Institute for Government.

Ministers are permitted to appoint unpaid advisers directly for specific objectives or to perform urgent or short-term work, however this procedure has been criticized.

Dr Haddon said on the Institute for Government’s website that “we don’t know what access they have to meetings and materials or where they sit in a department’s hierarchy” for “vaguely appointed” advisers like Mrs Conadangelo.

“Civil servants are unsure whether or not they should collaborate with them, or on what terms. Parliament will find it difficult to hold them accountable.

“There needs to be more transparency in terms of what they do, how they are appointed, and who is responsible for their actions.”

Concerns over Mrs Coldangelo’s hiring were raised in November, when Mr Hancock was accused of secretly appointing her as an adviser.

Mrs Coladangelo’s name did not appear on the department’s list of special advisors, or SpAds. Outside of the impartial Civil Service, these are political appointees who support ministers and are controlled by a code of conduct with a specified role.

In September 2020, she was promoted to non-executive director (NED) of DHSC.

According to a DHSC job posting for four of the posts, these jobs pay £15,000 for 15-20 days of work each year, with an additional £5,000 for one NED who chairs a separate committee.

