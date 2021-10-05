The route map, date, and how to register for the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon 2021 are all available here.

At the end of this month, the Rock n Roll Marathon will return to Liverpool.

The yearly celebration is greatly anticipated, but was postponed last year owing to the pandemic.

On the other hand, on October 23-24, tens of thousands of runners in costume will take on the challenge of a one-mile to 42-kilometer run.

If you’re up for the challenge, the marathon will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. A post-race concert will be held to get you pumped up before the race.

The route of the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon is shown below.

Participants will have a six-hour time constraint to travel by some of the city’s most renowned architecture, music, sporting, and cultural icons in what the organizers characterize as a “all-inclusive tour of the city,” starting at the Royal Albert Dock.

Before the home stretch on the seafront across the River Mersey, the route passes by the renowned Liver Building, the Beatles statue, Goodison Park Stadium, Penny Lane, and the Chinese Arch, before terminating at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

As usual, courses of varying distances are being held, ensuring that there is a race for everyone over the weekend.

Participants will receive a one-of-a-kind medal regardless of distance.

Runners who compete in both the Saturday 5K and one of the Sunday races will get a third medal, the Remix Challenge Medal, in addition to this year’s finisher medals.

There’s still time to register, and everyone who completes the race will receive a free drink and entrance to the Finish Line Festival.

To compete in the marathon, you must be at least 18 years old.