The route and map for the Liverpool Christmas tractor convoy in 2021.

Today, a bright Christmas tractor convoy will pass through Liverpool.

Last year, a convoy of more than 80 tractors decked out in fairy lights and tinsel drove across the city to collect funds for charity.

This year, more than 100 tractors are anticipated to participate, lighting up the streets as it goes through areas of north and south Liverpool, as well as into the city center, today (Sunday, December 19).

In 2020, the extraordinary event raised over £43,000 for Alder Hey, well exceeding the £5,000 goal.

Local farmer Olly Harrison organized the event after being inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Mann. Tractors were decked out with Christmas lights last year, and some even had light-up snowmen and reindeer.

Route and map of the Liverpool tractor convoy

This year’s event will begin at 6.15 p.m. on Tarbock Green, then proceed to Bowring Park Road and East Prescot Road, passing Alder Hey Children’s Hospital around 7 p.m. before proceeding down Queen’s Drive to West Derby.

The caravan will next pass via Anfield and Everton Valley before arriving in the city center at 8 p.m., where it will make a loop down Hope Street, the Strand, and Leeds Street.

It will then travel away from the city center, passing via Edge Hill and Wavertree, before returning to Tarbock Green via Menlove Avenue and Hunts Cross and Halewood. The timings are estimates, but the entire journey should take roughly three hours.

Donations can be made through the Festive Farmers Just Giving website or by texting TRACTOR to 70450.